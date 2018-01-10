'We can't hang on forever' on lagoon

Video

Wales' First Minister Carwyn Jones has made what he calls a "substantial" offer of investment to help kickstart plans for a £1.3bn tidal lagoon energy project in Swansea Bay.

He accused the UK government of "dragging its heels" over a decision on the scheme, nearly a year since an independent review recommended it be backed.

The company behind the scheme is trying to agree a subsidy with UK ministers for the electricity it would generate.

UK ministers have said the lagoon backers must prove it is "value for money".