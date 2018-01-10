NHS demand spikes 'can't be planned for'

Video

Pressures on NHS Wales have eased this week but frontline services continue to be under considerable strain, the health secretary has warned.

Vaughan Gething told AMs of more "difficult days" ahead as winter pressures continue.

He said the NHS in recent weeks had had to deal with "unprecedented" spikes in demand.

This included a 54% rise in the most critical 999 calls to the ambulance service on New Year's Eve.