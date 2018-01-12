Farage has 'effectively joined Remain'

Video

UKIP AM Gareth Bennett has condemned Nigel Farage for suggesting he could back a second EU referendum.

Mr Bennett called Mr Farage's comments "extraordinary from someone who was a leading figure in the Leave campaign".

In a television interview on Thursday, the ex-UKIP leader had argued a fresh vote could "kill off" the Remain campaign for a generation, but later said another poll was "the last thing he wanted".

Mr Bennett and Mr Farage previously clashed over comments Mr Bennett made before he was elected to the Welsh Assembly in 2016.