'You expect public to pay for your mistakes'

Wales' Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford has accused the Conservatives of expecting the public to pay for the mistakes of outsourcing, following the collapse of construction and services contractor Carillion.

The company's work ranged from the HS2 rail project and military contracts to maintaining hospitals, schools and prisons.

The UK government has said it would provide support for public sector contracts.

Mr Drakeford said the impact of the firm's liquidation on Wales was "modest".

He claimed Welsh Labour had "always been alert to the dangers of a way of conducting business in which profit is privatised and risk is socialised".