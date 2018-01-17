Plaid 'appalling' on dealing with discipline

Video

Plaid Cymru AM Simon Thomas has admitted his party has a problem with discipline, criticising the length of time it is taking to investigate complaints about Neil McEvoy.

Speaking on BBC Radio Wales, Simon Thomas said the process had "dragged on" for months.

He, and the rest of Plaid Cymru's AMs, have decided to expel Mr McEvoy from its assembly group, alleging a breach of trust.

Mr McEvoy said there had been a "concerted campaign" to undermine him.

Mr Thomas told the Good Morning Wales programme Plaid Cymru had also showed its failings in its dealings with another AM, Lord Elis-Thomas.