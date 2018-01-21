Video

The first minister is being "irresponsible" by suggesting the Welsh assembly could withhold consent for the EU Withdrawal Bill, former Brexit Minister David Jones has said.

Carwyn Jones has described the draft legislation as "a fundamental assault on devolution" because powers returning from Brussels after the UK leaves the EU would be held in London, even if they relate to devolved matters.

Ministers in Whitehall insisted the powers would be passed on eventually.

David Jones said the first minister should work with the UK government in "a positive manner".