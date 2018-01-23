'Awful' response to M4 relief road cost

Video

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies was not convinced when First Minister Carwyn Jones gave inflation and VAT as reasons why the estimated cost of an M4 relief road had almost doubled in two years.

At First Minister's Questions Mr Davies asked Mr Jones if money was no object for the project.

He raised the issue of a civil servant recently saying the project was set to cost at least £1.3m plus VAT, compared to earlier estimates of £800m.