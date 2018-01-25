Broadband boss 'shares frustration'

Video

Kim Mears of broadband provider Openreach has said she "shares the frustration" of Welsh communities who are still waiting for the superfast connectivity they were told was coming.

She said the firm had more than met the contractual target of making high-speed access available to 90% of Welsh premises under the publicly-funded Superfast Cymru project, saying they had reached more than 93%.

Ms Mears, managing director of infrastructure delivery for Openreach, told the Welsh Assembly's economy committee the company had "a lot to learn" about communication.

She said "last minute issues" prevented some broadband delivery work being completed before the December deadline.