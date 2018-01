Video

South Wales police and crime commissioner Alun Michael has said extra officers need to be hired as a "priority" to help tackle a big rise in sexual assaults.

The force reported a 257% rise in rape and serious sexual offences, from 727 offences in 2011-12 to a projected 2,593 in 2017-18.

Mr Michael said a planned recruitment of 148 officers and staff needed to be completed soon.