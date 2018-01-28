Pupils on votes for 16: 'Ready to vote for our future'
Young people have said they feel ready to cast a vote in elections in Wales.
The Welsh Government has announced plans to lower the voting age to 16 for local council elections.
The changes, which could be brought in for the 2022 elections, would follow similar moves in Scotland.
Some pupils at Ysgol Glan Clwyd in Denbighshire said they felt ready but others said that more political education was needed.
28 Jan 2018
