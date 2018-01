Video

Students from Coleg y Cymoedd in Nantgarw, Rhondda Cynon Taf, give their views on plans to give 16 and 17 year olds the right to vote in local elections.

It is part of a package of reforms aimed to boost turnout put forward by the Welsh Government.

Stacey Baker, Daniel Bray and Charlotte Thomas - all 17 - point out they are treated as adults in so many other ways but have no say at the ballot box.