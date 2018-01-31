Video

Plaid Cymru's Liz Saville Roberts struggled to compete for MPs' attention as a robin was seen flying around the House of Commons.

The bird was seen flying overhead during Welsh questions before landing on a camera.

Some members were heard "cooing" to try and coax it down before Prime Minister's Questions.

Speaker John Bercow said he thought the robin was "keenly attending" to the Plaid MP's words.

Wales Office Minister Stuart Andrew suggested it was a Bristol City football club mascot trying to interfere with Welsh questions.