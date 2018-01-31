Video

Economy Secretary Ken Skates has called enterprise zones "absolutely crucial", as an inquiry into them by an assembly committee begins.

Almost 3,000 jobs have been created since the zones were set up in 2012 with a £221m investment.

The Conservatives have said very few jobs are being created and that the strategy needs scrutiny.

But Mr Skates said it was crucial to invest in parts of Wales that will be the "primary economic drivers in the future".