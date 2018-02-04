Video

The authority of First Minister Carwyn Jones is "in tatters" following events after Carl Sargeant's death, according to political commentator Prof Richard Wyn Jones.

The head of Cardiff University's Wales Governance Centre told the BBC's Sunday Politics Wales programme that the first minister's authority had "ebbed away very substantially".

Carwyn Jones is facing two investigations following the death of Mr Sargeant, found dead four days after being sacked from the cabinet over allegations of inappropriate conduct towards women.

Prof Jones said even if the first minister was exonerated, he would find it "difficult to regain his previous stature".