There is "no evidence" showing what kind of Brexit people voted for in the EU referendum, according to the first minister.

Carwyn Jones said politicians were interpreting the result "according to their own beliefs."

His comments come after Downing Street insisted that the UK will leave the EU customs union.

The Welsh Government backs membership of the customs union along with "full and unfettered access" to the single market.

Mr Jones was giving evidence to MPs on the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, visiting Cardiff on Monday to hear Welsh views on Brexit.