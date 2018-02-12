'Enormous queues' feared at Welsh ports

Video

Wales' First Minister Carwyn Jones has said Irish firms fear long delays at Welsh ports if the UK leaves the EU without a customs deal.

He was speaking after meeting business leaders in Dublin to discuss the impact of Brexit on trade between Wales and Ireland.

Wales exported £955m worth of goods to the Irish Republic in the 12 months to June 2017 and Irish businesses support about 11,000 jobs in Wales.

Mr Jones said he opposed any Brexit deal which would "divert traffic away" from Welsh ports.