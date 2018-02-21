Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cancer tries to take your dignity says Steffan Lewis
A Plaid Cymru AM has opened up for the first time about his fight with cancer.
Steffan Lewis, who was diagnosed with stage-four bowel cancer last year, has called for people to be more open about the emotional impact of the disease.
He spoke to Wales Live reporter Paul Martin.
-
21 Feb 2018
- From the section Wales politics
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-politics-43140773/cancer-tries-to-take-your-dignity-says-steffan-lewisRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window