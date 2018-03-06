'Houses don't need to be sold as leasehold'

Video

Housing Minister Rebecca Evans has said she does not rule out legislation to ban leaseholds despite reaching agreement with five major builders to limit the practice.

Critics say leaseholds can leave homeowners facing hikes in ground rent if they do not own the land as freeholders do.

A ban on leaseholds for almost all new-build houses in England was promised by the UK government in December.

Ms Evans said she wanted to take "quick action" to restrict leaseholds before taking the legal route.