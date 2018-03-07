'Don't make things unnecessarily traumatic'

Video

A woman who paid for two surgical abortions after contraception failed has said she would support moves to let women take abortion pills at home.

"Claire" told the BBC Wales Live programme that the requirement to return to a clinic to take the second of the two pills needed for the process made things "unnecessarily traumatic" for women in remote areas without transport.

She said it simply put an additional barrier in place for women who had already made their mind up to have an abortion.

The Welsh Government said it was "considering evidence" on more efficient and safer services in response to a call by Cardiff Central AM Jenny Rathbone to broaden the list of places where an abortion can legally take place to include a woman's home.

