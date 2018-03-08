Media player
Metro a bit like the Loch Ness Monster, says Labour AM
The South Wales Metro has turned into the Loch Ness Monster, Labour AM Mick Antoniw has said, claiming "nobody knows whether it actually exists or not".
08 Mar 2018
