Warning of costs to jobs in powers row
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

UK minister issues jobs warning in Brexit powers row

The UK government has published a list of powers at the heart of a row over Brexit legislation.

It wants to hold back 24 powers in devolved areas - like agricultural support - on a temporary basis, in a bid to establish UK-wide frameworks.

The Welsh and Scottish governments have accused the UK government of a power grab

David Lidington, cabinet office minister, said "further regulatory burdens" would pose "a cost to jobs and to business".

  • 09 Mar 2018