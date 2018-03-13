Wales 'Shackled to Brexit Britannia'
Wales Shackled to Brexit Britannia, says Plaid MP Jonathan Edwards

Plaid Cymru's Treasury spokesperson Jonathan Edwards has said it is time for Welsh job-creating levers to be devolved, after the chancellor unveiled the UK government's economic forecast in his Spring Statement.

Philip Hammond ruled out an immediate end to austerity but hinted at possible spending rises in the future.

