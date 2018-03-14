Media player
Full support for May's robust action over Russia, says Jones
First Minister Carwyn Jones has backed Prime Minister Theresa May over her action against Russia following the poisoning of a former spy in Salisbury.
Mr Jones's comments came despite Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's spokesman questioning Russia's guilt.
14 Mar 2018
