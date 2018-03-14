Salisbury poisoning 'unjustifyable'
Full support for May's robust action over Russia, says Jones

First Minister Carwyn Jones has backed Prime Minister Theresa May over her action against Russia following the poisoning of a former spy in Salisbury.

Mr Jones's comments came despite Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's spokesman questioning Russia's guilt.

