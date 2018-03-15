'He condemned what happened very strongly'

Video

Wales' First Minister Carwyn Jones has defended Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's response to the attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, amid claims Mr Corbyn had not struck "the right tone".

Shadow Defence Secretary Nia Griffith said on Thursday that Labour "fully supported" the UK government's action, including the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats.

It followed comments from Mr Corbyn's official spokesman who said there was no proof yet that the Russian state was responsible for the nerve agent attack in Salisbury.

Mr Jones, who said he backed the UK government's sanctions, said he thought Mr Corbyn was being "unfairly maligned" over his response.