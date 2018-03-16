'Chance to decide if we believe in Nato'

Video

Aberavon Labour MP Stephen Kinnock says the party has an opportunity to decide whether it believes in the Nato alliance, following the nerve agent attack on a Russian ex-spy and his daughter.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is reluctant to blame Russia categorically for the attack, insisting UK ministers must avoid "hasty judgements".

Mr Kinnock, who previously worked in Russia for the British Council cultural organisation, said a "very clear line" was needed from the Labour leadership stating "we stand shoulder to shoulder with our allies and with the government in the action it's taken".