Wales 'ahead' of England on NHS living wage

Health Secretary Vaughan Gething has said the Welsh NHS is ahead of England in already paying the living wage to its staff.

His comments come as NHS bosses and unions in Wales discuss pay with the Welsh Government.

England's health secretary Jeremy Hunt has challenged Welsh ministers to match the £4.2bn on offer to nurses, porters and other NHS workers in England, in a deal worth between 6.5% and 29% over the next three years.

Under Treasury funding rules, the offer for England is expected to mean an extra £210m is paid to the Welsh Government.

Mr Gething has promised to spend the cash on NHS pay, but the detail has yet to be agreed.