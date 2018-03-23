'Aim for gaping void in middle' of politics

Video

Plaid Cymru MP Jonathan Edwards has told party activists they face "political oblivion" if they try to position the party to the left of Jeremy Corbyn's Labour party.

The Carmarthen East and Dinefwr MP told Plaid's spring conference in Llangollen, Denbighshire, it should not base its strategy on the "intricacies of socialist theory".

He told the BBC the warning was a "bit of friendly advice" and not a personal attack on Plaid leader Leanne Wood, widely seen as being on the left of the party.