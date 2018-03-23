Minister challenges councils to lead reform

Video

Local Government Secretary Alun Davies has challenged Welsh councils to lead change themselves if they do not like his proposed reforms including mergers.

He faced council leaders in a stormy session of the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) council in Cardiff on Friday.

WLGA leader Debbie Wilcox accused him of recycling a failed plan, and claimed councils needed money more than reform.

But Mr Davies warned that the status quo of the 22 councils created by former Conservative Welsh Secretary John Redwood in 1995 was not sustainable.