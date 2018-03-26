'This is about people - not politics'

Video

Debbie Williams - who founded the campaign group Brexpats - says Welsh people living in the EU feel stuck in limbo not knowing what will happen to them after Brexit.

Brexit negotiators have said the rights of EU citizens arriving in the UK and UK expats on the continent will remain in place until the end of 2020.

But Mrs Williams, from Llanelli, Carmarthenshire - who has lived on the continent for 12 years - said expats want to know if they would retain those rights after that.

The UK government said the deal delivered on its "commitment to provide certainty to citizens".