'Relationships should not be thrown away'

Video

David Rees, who chairs the Welsh Assembly's external affairs committee, says Wales should push for "preferential access" to the EU's single market after Brexit.

A report from the committee calls for Wales to preserve its "proud tradition as an outward-looking nation" as the UK leaves the EU.

The Welsh Government has said it will continue to press the UK government for continued access to the single market and participation in a customs union.

Mr Rees said the relationships that had been built up over 45 years should not be thrown away.