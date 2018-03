Video

Rob Wainwright, the Welsh-born director of Europol, is "positive" about the prospects of a co-operation deal to protect UK security after Brexit.

Prime Minister Theresa May has called for a "special partnership" on security after the UK leaves the EU.

Mr Wainwright, who is leaving his post as head of the EU's law enforcement body, said people had seen the "devastation" caused by a wave of terrorist attacks across Europe.