Bottle deposit scheme could return to tackle waste
Remember getting money back for your empties?
A UK-wide can and bottle deposit scheme to tackle waste is under discussion, the Welsh Government has said, as plans are unveiled in England.
But getting cash back for returning bottles is an idea which has already been tested in Wales.
28 Mar 2018
