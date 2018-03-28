Video

Cardiff South and Penarth MP Stephen Doughty has asked Home Secretary Amber Rudd if a plan to hire 1,300 extra immigration officers due to Brexit means there will be a "hard border" between Wales and the Republic of Ireland.

He challenged the minister over the plans at a hearing of the Commons Home Affairs committee on Wednesday.

Ms Rudd said it was "highly likely" some of the extra staff would be placed at Welsh ports such as Fishguard and Holyhead.

But when asked if that meant there would be a hard border with the Republic of Ireland, she said there had been "no decision on the border arrangements yet".