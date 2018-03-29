'Certainty and stability' for S4C

S4C given certainty and stability, says Alun Cairns
Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns has said the ending of UK government funding for S4C in favour of more licence fee cash puts the Welsh-language channel on a firmer footing.
Around 90% of S4C's £84m budget already comes from the licence fee, with the UK government's contribution of £6.7m - around 8% - to be phased out by 2022.
Mr Cairns said the change would give S4C the same certainty and stability the BBC enjoyed under its 10-year deals.
-
