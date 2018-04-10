'Desperate situation' on ambulance waits
Desperate ambulance wait times situation, says Welsh Tory leader

Figures showing 1,860 ambulance calls over three winter months took longer than six hours to respond show medics and patients face a desperate situation, Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies has said.

Statistics released to the party show the waits patients have faced when their calls are classed as amber - deemed not immediately life-threatening.

Mr Davies said Labour's management of the NHS "leaves a lot to be desired" but ministers said targets for the most serious calls were being exceeded.

