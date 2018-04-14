Call for 'fairness, freedom and liberty'
Video

Welsh Lib Dem leader calls for 'fairness, freedom and liberty'

Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds has urged her party to face the future with "confidence, aspiration and hope" in her keynote speech to conference in Cardiff.

In her first conference speech since being elected leader last November, Ms Dodds said that while the "wounds are still visible" from a run of dire election results "we are still fighting".

