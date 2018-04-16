'Sound' advice that Syria strikes are legal

Syria air strikes backed by ex-Labour minister Lord Morris
Labour's former attorney general Lord Morris of Aberavon has backed air strikes on Syria as having the same legal basis as the bombing campaign in Kosovo he approved in 1999.
Theresa May has been criticised by opposition parties for not consulting Parliament before taking part in attacks on suspected chemical weapons sites alongside the US and France.
Lord Morris - who served as the senior legal officer in Tony Blair's cabinet - said he believed such action was justified.
