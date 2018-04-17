'Bid to stop a basic act of democracy'

Video

Welsh Tory leader Andrew RT Davies has accused ministers of an "unprecedented" attempt to stop an assembly debate over claims the sacking of cabinet minister Carl Sargeant was leaked.

The secretary for communities and children was found dead four days after losing his job amid claims of inappropriate behaviour towards women.

Mr Davies is calling for the publication in redacted form of a report which ruled there was no unauthorised leak of information prior to Mr Sargeant's dismissal.

The Welsh Government said it wanted a court to rule that it should not be compelled to publish information without regard for any other laws or rights.

Mr Davies said ministers were trying to block a "basic act of democracy".