Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Leak inquiry row: 'It has been intense, it has been nasty'
BBC Wales political editor Nick Servini gives his view on the row over the leak inquiry.
The Welsh Conservatives failed to get assembly support for the forced publication of the leak inquiry report on Wednesday.
-
18 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-politics-43817939/leak-inquiry-row-it-has-been-intense-it-has-been-nastyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window