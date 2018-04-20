Sargeant inquiry should 'start soon'

Video

The inquiry into the circumstances around Carl Sargeant's exit from the Welsh Government should start as soon as possible, First Minister Carwyn Jones has said.

An inquiry into how Mr Jones handled Mr Sargeant's sacking last November is yet to start, and on Friday the first minister was accused of causing considerable distress to Mr Sargeant's family.

Mr Sargeant was found dead days after Mr Jones' fired him from his cabinet post, following allegations about the AM for Alyn and Deeside's conduct towards women.

BBC Wales political editor Nick Servini asked the first minister why the inquiry was yet to start.