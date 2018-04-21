'I will work to earn your trust'

Video

Carolyn Harris reached out to those who voted for Julie Morgan after she was announced the first ever Welsh Labour deputy leader on Saturday.

Ms Morgan won more votes among Labour party members than Ms Harris, who won more support among AMs and MPs and among groups with Labour links including trade unions.

"I need you to know that I am working for you as well, because I believe we are better together," she said in her acceptance speech after the result was announced at conference.