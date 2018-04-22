The race to be the next FM
Next first minister: Who are the runners and riders?

The race is on to become the next first minister of Wales, but who are the likely candidates?

Carwyn Jones announced he is standing down from the top job in Welsh politics in the autumn.

BBC Wales' Sunday Politics Wales programme takes a look at the runners and riders.

