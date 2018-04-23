Drakeford 'would be a blessing to Wales'

Video

Former Welsh finance minister Jane Hutt has tipped her successor Mark Drakeford to be the next first minister if he wants to stand in the contest to succeed Carwyn Jones.

Mr Jones stunned delegates at the Welsh Labour conference on Saturday when he announced his intention to step down in the autumn after nearly nine years in charge.

Mr Drakeford has said he will talk to his family before deciding whether to put his name forward.

Ms Hutt said with his qualities and experience he would be a "blessing" to Wales.