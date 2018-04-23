Leadership change 'to renew the party'

Video

Labour peer Lord Hain has urged the Welsh Labour party to use its leadership election to bring about radical change in the party after nearly 20 years in power.

Carwyn Jones told the Welsh Labour conference on Saturday he would step down as first minister in the autumn after nearly nine years in charge.

Referring to pressure on his position following the death of Carl Sargeant - a minister he sacked - Mr Jones said he had been through the "darkest of times".

Lord Hain - a former Welsh secretary - said Welsh Labour should use the opportunity of a leadership change to "renew" itself.