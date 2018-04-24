Labour candidate a 'bridge into future'

Video

Mark Drakeford has said he wants to lead Welsh Labour party into the next election but suggested he would then allow a new generation of leaders to put themselves forward.

The finance secretary announced on Tuesday he would stand for the leadership, after First Minister Carwyn Jones said he would stand down in the autumn.

He said he saw himself as a "bridge into the future" who would lead the party into the next assembly election and form a government if successful.

"Then there will come a point where it would be right to allow those new generation of leaders to put themselves forward for election," he said.