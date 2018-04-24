Gentle teasing or mocking a minority?

Video

Plaid Cymru MP Liz Saville Roberts has called for discrimination law to cover the Welsh language as journalist James Delingpole defends columnist Rod Liddle's comments about Wales.

Ms Saville Roberts was leading a Commons debate on the issue on Tuesday to call for action to tackle a "drip feed" of insults against Wales, its people and language.

Writing in the Sunday Times about the renaming of the Second Severn Crossing in honour of the Prince of Wales, Mr Liddle said some Welsh people would prefer to call it "something indecipherable".

He also claimed the bridge linked "their rain-sodden valleys with the First World".

Mr Delingpole claimed Mr Liddle was "gently teasing" the Welsh and advised his critics to "get a life".