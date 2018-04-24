Labour leader race 'narrowing' says Waters
Welsh Labour leader race 'narrowing' says Lee Waters

The Welsh Labour leadership race is narrowing just 36 hours after Carwyn Jones announced he would stand down, Llanelli AM Lee Waters has said.

He warned AMs not to narrow down the field to a "two horse race" at this stage and called for the "maximum number of candidates".

  • 24 Apr 2018
