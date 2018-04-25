'As many candidates as possible'

Video

Rural Affairs Secretary Lesley Griffiths has said she would welcome a diverse contest for the Welsh Labour leadership, but said she had given "no consideration" to standing herself.

Carwyn Jones has said he will step down as Welsh Labour leader and first minister in the autumn.

So far, Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford is the only person to say they will be a candidate.

Ms Griffiths told BBC Wales correspondent James Williams she did not think anyone - not least Mr Drakeford - would want to see a "coronation".