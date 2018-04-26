'Time to reflect' on Labour leadership bid

Media player
Welsh Labour leadership: Eluned Morgan taking 'time to reflect'
Welsh Language Minister Eluned Morgan has said she will "think about" standing for the Welsh Labour leadership, amid calls for a woman to enter the contest.
So far, Mark Drakeford is the only declared candidate after Carwyn Jones announced he would step down as Welsh Labour leader and first minister in the autumn.
26 Apr 2018
