Plaid Cymru MP Hywel Williams has blamed "target-chasing" immigration officials for threatening to deport a Bangor University student who had fled Sri Lanka as a child.

He said Shiromini Satkunarajah had been wrongly detained at Yarl's Wood immigration removal centre in Bedfordshire in 2017 despite reporting to a police station as required under law.

Mr Williams claimed she had been targeted as "low-hanging fruit" by staff seeking to meet Home Office targets for voluntary removals of immigrants.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd replied by saying she would make sure the Home Office had a "more human face", and it was later confirmed that the targets were being scrapped.